WEST MICHIGAN - While we inch our way closer and closer through Spring, Palm Sunday marks a sad day in weather history that occurred back in 1965. It was on April 11 and 12 when 47 tornadoes ripped through the Midwest, including several parts of Michigan. It is considered one of the top five tornado outbreaks in the United States. 271 people died and another 1500 were injured across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin just to name a few. On the old “fujita” tornado scale, there were 15 F1, 10 F2, 5 F3, and 17 F4 tornadoes.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO