Boone County, WV

Boone Co. man charged with malicious assault

By Jessica Patterson
 1 day ago

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing malicious wounding charges stemming from an incident that happened last week.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call that a man was injured in an alleged assault on Prenter Road in Seth. Deputies spoke with the caller who said she returned to her camper to find the victim “bloody with injuries to his face.”

Deputies said they entered the camper to find the victim lying in a puddle of blood in a doorway with severe, blunt injuries to his face and head area. Deputies also say they found “large amounts of blood” on the steps and on the camper.

Woman charged in Mason County murder extradited to WV

A criminal complaint states one of the deputies said they tried to speak with the victim, but he was “in severe pain” and only mumbled in response. During the investigation, deputies said they found a metal baseball bat with blood on it next to the victim. According to the complaint, deputies said the metal baseball bat “appeared to be the weapon used in the assault.”

EMS arrived on scene and took the victim to the hospital. While EMS was attending to his injuries prior to loading him in the ambulance, the victim was able to give deputies the name of a suspect, according to the complaint.

According to deputies, Ryan Scott Smith, 34, of Williams Mountain was allegedly the last person at the residence. The caller also told officers Smith had been at the residence “several times” that day and had been “acting odd and asking for water.”

Deputies say they then went to the suspect’s home where they found he “appeared to be recently cleaned up.” They said Smith claimed that he had been home all day and had not left the home.

Smith has been charged with a felony count of malicious wounding.

