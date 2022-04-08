ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Patriarch Kirill has betrayed the Christian faith | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ss4Yi_0f3WTBQq00
Patriarch Kirill Photograph: Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images

As a lifelong friend of the Russian Orthodox Church, well aware of its profound spiritual gifts to world Christendom, let me thank you for your forthright editorial ( 3 April ) chastising the Moscow patriarch for embracing the heresy of ethno-nationalist militarism. Western churches, too, have not been immune to that temptation. By making Putin’s war a “holy war”, the patriarch has betrayed the Christian faith and taken his church back to the darkest of tsarist times. Leo Tolstoy, for one, knew when to turn his back.

Holy Russia is represented today by courageous protesting priests and people, light years away from the pompous military cathedral that Patriarch Kirill recently consecrated with the new would-be tsar at his side. That is blasphemy. I pray for the day when Kyiv, the birthplace of Holy Rus, can again live at peace with Moscow and be welcomed into fellowship with the churches of the west. Given my experience as an emissary of the British churches in eastern Europe through the years of the cold war, I believe that a negotiated peace settlement, embracing both Russia and Ukraine, would begin to make possible the rebuilding of security and trust. Sadly, without a lot of forgiveness, that will not happen.
Canon Dr Paul Oestreicher
Wellington, New Zealand

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 69

Alotta Fagina
1d ago

All bible believers should know that we are in the days of great deception by those who rule this world. The fact is, we don't know what is really happening or the real reason of why. Be careful with harsh judgments and be aware of the time we are living in. You can't trust what you see & hear on the news or on the internet. Everything requires more investigation. Lean on Jesus and let the Holy Spirit guide you through these dark days.

Reply(8)
24
Gregor Donnaghchaid
1d ago

Ask the Ashkenazi Jews if the Patriarch isn't reminiscent of the church behind the inquisitions. Evil never changes but the faces and names. Thank God fake prayers yield appropriate results. Putin, his cronies and their children will pay a price.

Reply(2)
14
Kevin Clark
1d ago

The Revelation of St. John's prophesy is that The word, even without the book, will never end, regardless of man's intervenings.Unto the end of time..Everlasting is what you attempt to covet away. You belong to God."Let" Christ be your intervention now...Repent your tresspass now.

Reply
10
Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
BBC

Who are Putin's daughters? What we know about his family

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has always been guarded when it comes to questions over his family. In 2015, during one of his marathon news conferences, he dodged questions about his daughter's identities. "My daughters live in Russia and studied only in Russia, I am proud of them," he said. "They...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Tolstoy
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Russia#Ukraine#Cold War#Patriarch Kirill#British
Salon

Some evangelicals claim Ukraine war means the end times — as usual, they're wrong

I remember a time when Barack Obama was seen as a possible Antichrist. Before that, it was Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in the '80s. For those just catching up, the Antichrist is a diabolical figure who will unite the world against Christians and rule for a time. Don't worry, the story has a happy ending: Christ eventually returns and kicks the Antichrist's ass, like in a theological action movie. Either way, many Christians long for the return of Christ, along with the Rapture of the faithful and — perhaps most important — the suffering of those who have rejected Christ.
WORLD
The Guardian

Putin’s tough-guy act beaten by an ex-actor

Vladimir Putin will never forgive Volodymyr Zelenskiy for making him look old (Admire Volodymyr Zelenskiy all you like. But please don’t treat him as a heart-throb, 8 March). Putin aped the tough-guy look with his photo ops (bare-chested horse riding etc), whereas Zelenskiy has looked the part without even trying. Furthermore, Zelenskiy has displayed passion, an overused word lately, but apt here, whereas Putin can only achieve a cold dispassion, fed by vanity.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
CBS News

96-year-old who endured four concentration camps during the Holocaust killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine

Boris Romanchenko, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor, was killed last Friday in Kharkiv, Ukraine, when Russian forces shelled the city, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. During World War II, Romanchenko survived the concentration camps at Buchenwald, Dora-Mittelbau, Peenemünde and Bergen-Belson, the memorials for the Buchenwald and Dora-Mittelbau camps said Monday.
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

233K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy