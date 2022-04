AUGUSTA, Ga. — If there’s one part of Tyrrell Hatton’s game that gave him an edge this week at Augusta National, it was his putting. Hatton isn’t just a good putter — he is, at this moment, the best, leading the PGA Tour in the holy trinity of SG: Putting (1.168!), Putts Per Round (27.32!) and Overall Putting Average (1.518!). The Englishman is also second in 3-Putt Avoidance (1.01%) and third in One-Putt Percentage (45.71%). He’s deadly from any distance but particularly from short range: from 10 feet and in this season, Hatton has converted 91.88% of his attempts (yep, tops on Tour again) and from three feet and in, he’s a perfect 173 for 173.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO