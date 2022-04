NEWPORT — The city is in a bind: Should it continue propping up its landmark Cliff Walk, even though chunks of the path keep crumbling into the sea?. Earlier this month, coastal erosion knocked out 30 feet of the paved trail that winds its way beside Gilded Age mansions high above the rocky shoreline for around 3.5 miles. The breathtaking views have made it one of the state’s most popular tourist attractions, and a central part of Newport’s identity.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 23 DAYS AGO