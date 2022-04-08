Everton v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Manchester United travel to Everton on Saturday in desperate need of the three points to stay in the top four race and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Toffees are in deep relegation trouble after losing 3-2 to Burnley in midweek so it's a huge game for everyone involved.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 07:30am ET
Pacific time: 04:30am PT
Central time: 06:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 17:00 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
