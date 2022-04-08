ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Russians Fighting Putin in Ukraine

By Amie Ferris-Rotman
 1 day ago

A war within a war has emerged in Ukraine. More than a month after the Russian army invaded on the order of President Vladimir Putin , more and more Russian nationals are fighting alongside Ukrainians.

The combatants, who appear to number in at least the hundreds, describe Putin as the enemy, even as they take up arms against their countrymen. They range from captured Russian soldiers to political dissidents like the 30-year-old Russian who asked to be called Yan, an IT worker who now spends his days scouting, identifying potential artillery targets and bringing medical supplies to Ukrainian soldiers on the front.

“No Russian should have crossed the border with a weapon in his hand,” Yan tells TIME from a district near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where he has served in the country’s territorial defense forces since the war started at the end of February. “I am here to oppose Russian aggression and also defend Ukraine.” He produced a valid Russian passport but requested the pseudonym out of fear for the safety of his family in Russia. He said he moved to Kyiv from Russia’s Ural mountains three years ago, fearful of imprisonment after his office was raided. A self-described anarchist, Yan had taken part in demonstrations against Putin’s rule.

“Vitya” is the nom de guerre chosen by a 25-year-old Russian political science student who said he also joined the Ukrainian territorial defense forces to continue his fight against the Russian government, having attended anti-government protests in his native Moscow since his early teens. “I love my motherland,” Vitya says from Kyiv, where he is stationed. “Hopefully this war will break the political regime. I would like to return home one day.” He said his parents, who are in the Russian capital, know their son is in Ukraine but think he is donating blood and helping the Ukrainian war effort in other ways.

But if some Russians fighting beside Ukrainians were challenging Putin well before the invasion, the conduct of the war has brought in others–deepening existing fissures in Russian society and likely further demoralizing the country’s military. In the first weeks of the war the force was criticized for its battlefield performance, struggling to advance on the capital and even to maintain supply lines. As it retreated from the suburbs of Kyiv, evident atrocities against Ukrainian civilians were revealed on the ground it had held, and Russia’s military now also faces allegations of war crimes.

Ukraine’s government, which has cast the war as a contest between the forces of darkness and light, is leveraging Russian disunity. On April 5, three men wearing military fatigues and black balaclavas faced reporters in Kyiv, where they announced a new battalion called “Freedom for Russia,” composed entirely of Russian citizens, including former POWs. Addressing their fellow Russians, they said they were morally outraged by Moscow’s lack of discipline and apparent disregard for human life.

One of the unnamed men said the Russian government had tricked them into going to a sovereign country to carry out what he described as “genocide.” After he was taken prisoner – and later released – by Ukrainian forces, he switched sides to fight for Ukraine. “We were told propaganda. But there are no fascists here, no Nazis, but a civilian population,” he said. “I want to fight this lawless Putin regime so people can speak and breathe freely.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaVAy_0f3WNUbJ00
A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Felipe Dana—AP

Sounding indignant, he said he witnessed first-hand the atrocities committed by the Russian army in Bucha, Irpin and Kharkiv. It was images and reporting emerging from Bucha , a commuter town near Kyiv, showing mass graves and streets strewn with dead civilians that prompted President Joe Biden to call for a war crimes charges to be brought against Putin.

A second speaker described himself as a sergeant in the Russian special forces. Condemning the widespread looting of Ukrainian civilians’ homes by marauding soldiers, he urged other Russian forces “to lay down your arms and fight for your future.”

As the masked men spoke, a sign on the table offered instructions for donating to the battalion using cryptocurrency . The unit also has a Telegram channel, which urges Muscovites to attend anti-war protests and includes instructions for Russians wishing to join their legion (“sign up at a Ukrainian embassy in a nearby European country”). On their camouflage sleeves the men wore the white-blue-white flag that has become symbolic of Russia’s anti-war movement.

Russian defectors are also welcome in Kyiv. On April 2, Ukrainian parliament passed a new law saying any Russian soldier who surrenders with a warship or jet will be awarded $1 million. A captured tank will earn them $100,000 and there is $10,000 for smaller military equipment. The first vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Kornienko, said the rewards would motivate the “demoralized occupying army”. The law comes after a previous offer by Kyiv of $10,000 to any Russian soldier who surrenders. In late March, Ukrainian authorities said hundreds of Russian soldiers had deserted their army.

Inside Russia, the extent of support for the war is difficult to determine. Russians face heavy consequences for protesting or vocally opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Though recent public opinion polls show over 80 percent of Russians view Putin favorably, many may be fearful of expressing their true opinion when new censorship laws can send people to jail for up to 15 years for “fake” news about the war, including using the very word “war” to describe what is officially known as a “special military operation.”

The Ukrainian government has openly welcomed foreigners to their fight. Since President Volodymyr Zelensky established an “international legion” to defend Ukraine at the start of the war, an estimated 20,000 people from 52 countries, from the United States to Denmark, have signed up. The “Freedom for Russia” members declined to say how many men belonged to their battalion, except to describe it as “large” and claim they had received over 300 applications to join in a single day.

Yan, the IT professional, said his platoon of around 40 men in Ukraine’s territorial defense forces contains several other Russians, and he knows of more in other parts of the country. “There is a reasonable number of us across Ukraine,” he says, adding that, while Russians in the Ukrainian armed forces are generally well tolerated, there are also a lot of jokes told at their expense.

“And why not, you know? Ukrainians are going through huge psychological trauma so this is totally understandable. I am not offended.”

Comments / 112

Gregor Donnaghchaid
1d ago

Wow, I'm heartened that knowledgeable Russians are seeing Putin's insanity. It takes a lot of commitment to fight your own but if you must for righteousness you simply must.

Reply(18)
88
Sazzi sandi
1d ago

putin is hiring men from Syria to go to Russia to fight that is sad when you got to pay another country's people to fight for your country. Hope ukraine gets all of Russia to fight for it and putin will be defeated.

Reply(11)
62
Chry Thill
22h ago

My opinion,,,, I say stand up Russia! you are Good people being held down.... I say FREEDOM FOR RUSSIAN PEOPLE!!! They can help Stop Putin!!! God bless you all.... I'm a proud American and I pray peace will come soon.... FREEDOM should be a way of life for all to enjoy...

Reply(1)
13
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
BBC

Who are Putin's daughters? What we know about his family

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, has always been guarded when it comes to questions over his family. In 2015, during one of his marathon news conferences, he dodged questions about his daughter's identities. "My daughters live in Russia and studied only in Russia, I am proud of them," he said. "They...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The US Sun

Chilling moment Putin is pictured with ‘Russia’s secret nuclear briefcase’ at funeral – amid fears of World War 3

PARANOID Vladimir Putin was seen attending a Moscow funeral today surrounded by military guards carrying Russia's 'secret nuclear briefcase'. The Russian president arrived at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, to pay his respects to firebrand ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky. Putin, dressed in black, made the sign of the cross in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
Comments / 0

