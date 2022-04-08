Christian Benevolent Funeral Home hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Palm Sunday will be celebrated Sunday April 10th across the nation in many various religious groups and churches across the globe. The holiday normally kicks off the start to the traditional Holy Week which concludes with Easter Sunday. As a child I would wonder why we would have palm branches and bring them to church and wave them in the sanctuary. Well, I am an adult now, and now I know what the holiday is and why we celebrate.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO