It’s time to put away the snow boots and get the flip-flops out. Okay, maybe that’s pushing it a bit, but today was nice. And it’s about to turn even nicer. Highs near 60 today bump upward another five to 10 degrees tomorrow. Plus, it’s just the beginning. If you need allergy meds and haven’t picked them up yet, it’s probably a good time to do so.

WEATHER ・ 26 DAYS AGO