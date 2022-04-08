ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘I need to get the demons out of her’: Man accused of stabbing toddler 11 times

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFIYm_0f3WMYEq00

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he attacked a 3-year-old girl eating dinner.

A witness told police the little girl was eating dinner in an east Las Vegas home when Alan Wilson came up behind her and began stabbing the child’s right side, WEAU reported. Wilson is related to the victim.

According to police, when a family member stepped in to try to stop the attack, Wilson said, “I need to get the demons out of her. I need to save her,” WEAU reported.

The 3-year-old was stabbed seven times in the back, as well as in the armpit, hand, and arm, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The child’s kidney and spleen were damaged, and she required multiple surgeries as a result.

Police were able to arrest Alan Wilson within an hour of the stabbing by tracking his cellphone, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Doctors said the victim will need more surgeries in the future, WEAU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demons#Police#Toddler#Weau#Las Vegas Review Journal#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Widow spends GoFundMe donations from husband’s death on gifts for lover accused of killing him

A woma who admitted planning her husband’s murder spent thousands of dollars raised from a GoFundme on the man accused of carrying out the killing.Jennifer Faith, 49, pleaded guilty in February to a plotting the “cold-blooded murder” of her husband Jamie, who was shot seven times by a masked man while the couple were walking their dog in in Dallas in October 2020.Police have charged Faith’s “boyfriend” Darrin Lopez with murder, and he is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.In the days after Mr Faith’s murder, a GoFundme fundraising account set up to provide financial support to the Faith family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy