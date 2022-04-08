ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Daytime Live from the TriCities Boat Show

By Amy Lynn
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy takes us to the Mall at Johnson City to tell us about the TriCities Boat...

WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC announces return of the Riverfront Boat Show

WILMINGTON, N.C (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College announced the return of the CFCC Riverfront Boat Show. The show will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on the Cape Fear riverfront on Water St. (between the Hotel Ballast and Coastline Convention Center).
WILMINGTON, NC
WKRG News 5

Boat Show on the Bay returns to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boat Show on the Bay will return to Mobile starting April 1 at the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile.  The three-day event features over 100 vendors and 10 dealers, according to the event website.  The event will also showcase live performances from: Wes Loper Bruce Smelley Markus Fox The Velcro […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show sails into Orange Beach

If you’re thinking about buying a boat, this may be the right time to do it! The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show will be in Orange Beach March 18-20, 2022. Organizers say more than $100 million in boats and marine products will be on display. You can check out 120+ exhibiting companies with boats and yachts in the water and on land.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
Boats & Watercrafts
Cars
MotorBiscuit

The Perfect Pickup Truck Racks For Carrying Boats

Are you looking for a better way to carry your kayak, canoe, or rowboat? Your boat may be a little long to safely carry in your trucks bed. But with the right overhead pickup truck rack, hauling your boat will be a cinch. Best of all, your truck bed will be free for any other cargo you want to haul to the water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Boat Show returns to I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Boat Show is back. The 2022 show is among the first to return to the I-X Center since before the pandemic. Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just want to fantasize about owning a boat, this is the show for you.
CLEVELAND, OH
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KICK AM 1530

Divers Find a Houseboat on Bottom of Missouri’s Table Rock Lake

If you have ever cruised on Table Rock Lake in Missouri and lost your houseboat, I think it's been found thanks to some recent video shared by some divers. In case you didn't know, you can scuba dive at Indian Point Dive Center on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. Only In Your State recently did an article about how that's a go-to place in Missouri for scuba diving.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

