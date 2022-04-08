Read full article on original website
Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
Small electronics being accepted for refuse, recycling for Tulsa residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa residents are now able to recycle small and unwanted electronics in honor of America Recycles Day. Throughout the month of November, the City of Tulsa's Refuse and Recycling Division, in partnership with Tulsa Parks, will collect small electronics. Cell phones, tablets, headphones, batteries, video game controllers, and extension cords will all be accepted.
TFD's bike team improves emergency response time at Turkey Mountain, special events
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is working on a new bicycle response team to provide faster initial patient contact in emergencies, according to TFD PIO Andy Little. Turkey Mountain visitors can often get injured and lost and the bicycle team allows firefighters to cover more ground...
'Downtown Days of Wonder' announced for 2022 holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership joined by the BOK Center, Cox Business Convention Center, Guthrie Green, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and the Tulsa Christmas Parade, shared their plans for the Downtown Days of Wonder holiday campaign. DDWO is a collaborative effort created to attract Tulsans and...
Green Country financial advisor warns Powerball winners
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
Ehrle's Party Supply to close after 67 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Erhle's Party Supply will be closing its doors after 67 years in business. The current owner, Ashely, said that the building the business operates out of has been sold and finding another location is unattainable due to the effects COVID-19, inflation and supply chain issues had on the small business.
City officials celebrate largest development in downtown Bixby history at groundbreaking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Precision Equity broke ground on their new mixed-use development today in downtown Bixby. This development includes 133 luxury apartments, a concealed 300-space parking structure, over 16,000 square feet of retail space, and associated amenities for the mixed-use space. Precision equity's VIctor Whitmore and Joel Thompson...
Joy Hofmeister's Hometown Tour Bus to make stops in Green Country ahead of midterms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister will be making multiple stops in Green Country Wednesday for her Hometown Tour Bus ahead of next week's election. Her first stop will be at 8 a.m. today at Broken Arrow's Veterans Park, then she'll head to...
Tulsa City Council votes to 'redevelop' Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
MidAmerica Industrial Park presents first-ever ice-skating rink in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — MidAmerica Industrial Park is unveiling its first-ever holiday ice-skating rink in Mayes County. District on Ice features a pop-up real ice rink that will open on November 26 at 5 p.m. and run through the end of the year. "MidAmerica Industrial Park is thrilled to...
$150,000 worth of Christmas decorations on display at Roosevelt's
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — November 1 marks the day that Roosevelt's annual Christmas decorations go up on display. These decorations total $150,000 and can be seen from anywhere in the Cherry Street restaurant. The inspiration for the decorations on the ceiling was sparked by laying on the floor and...
Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa closed Tuesday due to water leak
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Helen Paul Learning Center in Catoosa has canceled classes today due to a water leak in town. The City of Catoosa says it is currently working to repair the leak on Cherokee Street near the intersection of Cherokee and Denbo Street. The school will...
Will Rogers Museum celebrates Rogers' 143rd birthday with motion picture festival
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Will Rogers Memorial Museum kicked off its celebration for Oklahoma's favorite son's 143rd birthday Wednesday. The Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival is scheduled for Nov. 2-5 and will include four days of activities to honor the memory of the Cherokee cowboy, philosopher and movie actor, who had starred in 50 silent movies and 21 talkies by the time of his death on Aug. 15, 1935.
Humane Society of Tulsa asking for donations after two animal cruelty rescues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for donations after rescuing 46 animals from two separate cases of animal cruelty and neglect in Green Country. On Wednesday, HST was contacted by the Sapulpa Animal Control after responding to a call where a dog had been shot in the head.
Tulsa County reinstates burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a burn ban for Tulsa County until Nov. 7. Tulsa County was in a burn ban for much of October following a dry period with no rain, but was lifted Oct. 24 after Tulsa received about an inch in rain.
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Oklahoma continues to face extreme drought despite recent rainfall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions continue to impact the trees and grass across Oklahoma, making conditions prime for grass and wildfires. "We're going into a time of period when it's dormant when grass and vegetation is dormant, and when that happens even if we get rain it's only a short reprieve," said Aaron Williams with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
2 adult, 2 child burials revealed during mass graves excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work on the 1921 Graves Investigation's second excavation continues at Oaklawn Cemetery. Last week, crews recovered additional samples from the remains of seven individuals who were previously found during last year's excavation. The hope was to obtain a more viable DNA sample. As crews expanded...
17 additional burials found at Oaklawn Cemetery during second excavation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Facebook page offered an update on the second excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery. State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck spoke on the details. Stackelbeck says the excavation process has been expanded west and south. In this process, an additional 16 fully exposed...
City council unanimously approves Broken Arrow Police Mounted Patrol Unit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is introducing a Mounted Patrol Unit. The new unit was presented Tuesday in front of the Broken Arrow City Council. The council unanimously approved the unit. These reserve officers that are owned by their full-time police officer partners will lend...
