Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Small electronics being accepted for refuse, recycling for Tulsa residents

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa residents are now able to recycle small and unwanted electronics in honor of America Recycles Day. Throughout the month of November, the City of Tulsa's Refuse and Recycling Division, in partnership with Tulsa Parks, will collect small electronics. Cell phones, tablets, headphones, batteries, video game controllers, and extension cords will all be accepted.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Downtown Days of Wonder' announced for 2022 holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership joined by the BOK Center, Cox Business Convention Center, Guthrie Green, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and the Tulsa Christmas Parade, shared their plans for the Downtown Days of Wonder holiday campaign. DDWO is a collaborative effort created to attract Tulsans and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Green Country financial advisor warns Powerball winners

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Ehrle's Party Supply to close after 67 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Erhle's Party Supply will be closing its doors after 67 years in business. The current owner, Ashely, said that the building the business operates out of has been sold and finding another location is unattainable due to the effects COVID-19, inflation and supply chain issues had on the small business.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

$150,000 worth of Christmas decorations on display at Roosevelt's

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — November 1 marks the day that Roosevelt's annual Christmas decorations go up on display. These decorations total $150,000 and can be seen from anywhere in the Cherry Street restaurant. The inspiration for the decorations on the ceiling was sparked by laying on the floor and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Will Rogers Museum celebrates Rogers' 143rd birthday with motion picture festival

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Will Rogers Memorial Museum kicked off its celebration for Oklahoma's favorite son's 143rd birthday Wednesday. The Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival is scheduled for Nov. 2-5 and will include four days of activities to honor the memory of the Cherokee cowboy, philosopher and movie actor, who had starred in 50 silent movies and 21 talkies by the time of his death on Aug. 15, 1935.
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County reinstates burn ban

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a burn ban for Tulsa County until Nov. 7. Tulsa County was in a burn ban for much of October following a dry period with no rain, but was lifted Oct. 24 after Tulsa received about an inch in rain.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma continues to face extreme drought despite recent rainfall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions continue to impact the trees and grass across Oklahoma, making conditions prime for grass and wildfires. "We're going into a time of period when it's dormant when grass and vegetation is dormant, and when that happens even if we get rain it's only a short reprieve," said Aaron Williams with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

17 additional burials found at Oaklawn Cemetery during second excavation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Facebook page offered an update on the second excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery. State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck spoke on the details. Stackelbeck says the excavation process has been expanded west and south. In this process, an additional 16 fully exposed...
TULSA, OK

