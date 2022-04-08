ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 reasons why people might want to live in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
DENVER ( KDVR ) — New data suggests more people are moving out of Colorado than into our state.

HireAHelper, an online moving service, analyzed over 90,000 moves that took place over 2021. In Colorado, 15% more people moved out of the state than into it over the year.

While there may be some factors that contribute to people leaving Colorado , there are also several reasons people want to move to the Centennial State.

10 reasons people might move out of Colorado

Here’s a look at 10 possibilities:

  1. Colorado is the healthiest state in the United States
  2. Colorado is one of the most outdoor-friendly states in the country
  3. Colorado has one of the highest median household incomes in the country at $77,727
  4. Colorado is the second most educated state in the United States
  5. Colorado is one of the top pet-friendly states in the country
  6. Colorado is ranks in the top 10 for work-life balance
  7. Colorado is top states for jobs in the United States
  8. Colorado is one of the sunniest states in the country , ranking number six
  9. Colorado has one of the best healthcare systems in the country. It has the lowest heart disease rate in the country, as well as the fourth lowest cancer rate in the country
  10. Colorado is one of the top states for pro sports . MLB: Colorado Rockies NFL: Denver Broncos MLS: Colorado Rapids NBA: Denver Nuggets NHL: Colorado Avalanche NLL: Colorado Mammoth

While these are some of the reason people might move to Colorado, there are a laundry list of reasons why others have chosen to leave the state.

