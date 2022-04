The Indianapolis Colts have a stud quarterback on their roster, but they are already doing their due diligence on finding his eventual replacement. The Colts traded for 14-year veteran Matt Ryan earlier this offseason but he's almost 37 years old and only has two years left on his current contract. With that being the case, the Colts are hosting top 2022 NFL Draft quarterback Malik Willis from Liberty for a visit next week.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO