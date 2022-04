The research is clear: Early childhood care and education matters. It matters for children, who experience 90% of brain development in their first five years of life. It matters for families, who unlock opportunities for upward career mobility when they have accessible, affordable child care. And it matters for society, as every dollar invested in early childhood education results in a gain of up to $7.30 for us all.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO