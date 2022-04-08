ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Police: 31-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Lancaster

By Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster shooting has left a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday night, police say. Authorities were dispatched to North Gregory Street around 8:30 p.m....

www.wccbcharlotte.com

