While every fighter has reason to want to win every fight, Gennadiy Golovkin enters Saturday's bout with Ryota Murata with millions upon millions more reasons than most. As long as Golovkin can beat Murata and unify the IBF and WBA middleweight championships, he's set for a massive trilogy bout with Canelo Alvarez to end the year. That, of course, assumes that Alvarez is also able to beat Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO