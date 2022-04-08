ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Wolf admin calls for GA to use ARPA funds to help older adults

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8fn1_0f3WIVjV00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has called for the General Assembly to use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment in the existing Property Tax Rent Rebate program would be a one-time bonus rebate to current program users, doubling existing rebates with an estimated 466,000 Pennsylvanians receiving an additional average of $475.

“The Property Tax Rent Rebate program offers critical financial assistance to thousands of older Pennsylvanians,” Rep. Carol Hill-Evans said. “I urge my colleagues to support this one-time influx of ARPA money to increase the rebates and so further help to those who need it most.”

Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres joined Gov. Wolf on Friday to also call for immediate action by the General Assembly to get money out to Pennsylvanians who are hurting right now by representatives from the York County Area Agency on Aging and the York Housing Authority.

Pa. school district leads nation with most banned books: report

Sec. Torres noted that in York County, the program benefited 14,895 Pennsylvanians who received a total of more than $7 million, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Almost 71% of these recipients were 65 and older.

Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell, who heads the agency that administers the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, says claimants should fill out their rebate applications as they normally do. Then, the department will calculate and distribute the additional rebates to them.

“The governor’s proposal is a simple plan to execute. Claimants won’t have to take any additional action to receive their one-time bonus rebates,” said Sec. Hassell.

To learn more about the program, click here .

