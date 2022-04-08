Keeping it Together: Want a little more happiness in your life? Read this.

We could all use a little more happiness in our lives, right? That's why I loved that our columnist Sara Kuburic, the Millennial Therapist, wrote about how to find it this week.

While there isn't a magic or easy solution to ensure happiness, Sara explains happiness can be built as opposed to being stumbled upon. So how do you build happiness into your life?

Here's a sampling of what she suggests for understanding the keys to happiness :

Responsibility. Many of us try to find people or things that will make us happy – we try to outsource the task. As a result, we often feel disappointed or upset when a relationship or that new job doesn't move the needle from dissatisfied to satisfied with our overall existence. But no "thing" or person can make us happy. Happiness is an inside job.

Decisions. We can't decide to feel happy, but we can make decisions that make us happy. Happiness is a reflection of how we choose to live our life. It is not a single event but rather an outcome of all our decisions – big or small.

Meaning. It would be really difficult to find happiness without any meaning. Meaning, shortly, is a recognition that we and our life hold value and purpose. Doing something meaningful every day can often lead to a sense of happiness. However, it's important not to confuse meaning and productivity. It's not about being productive every day – it's about doing something that holds value for you. This can be as simple as having a cup of tea or a conversation, resting, helping someone or learning something new – the list is endless. It's not about "doing more," it's about doing what truly resonates with who you are.

To learn about more keys to happiness and get practical tips for finding happiness, click here to read the Millennial Therapist's full column.

The psychological cost of the silent treatment

The silent treatment is a refusal to verbally communicate with another person, a way of withholding connection, explains my colleague Alia E. Dastagir . It can look like a spouse who completely stops talking after a fight or a displeased parent who refuses to speak or make eye contact with a child. Psychologists say when it becomes part of a pattern of controlling or punishing behavior, it can be abusive.

"There's nothing wrong with wanting to set a boundary or in a disagreement or in distress saying, 'hey, look, I need to take a break' or 'I need to stop talking about this.' But I think what's different about the silent treatment is its intention isn't to set a boundary or regain emotional regulation. The intention is to punish the other person," said Vaile Wright, senior director of healthcare innovation at the American Psychological Association.

Wright said the silent treatment is not an effective means of resolving disputes, and it can often reflect someone's inability to communicate pain.

"I think it's probably, to a certain degree, a defense mechanism related to not being able to articulate ways in which somebody feels hurt. Instead of using your words, you act out in behaviors that aren't particularly adaptive, but may feel protective," she said.

Jeannie Vanasco is a writer whose forthcoming book "A Silent Treatment" explores her mother's use of the silent treatment within their relationship. A few years ago, Vanasco's mother moved from Ohio to Vanasco's basement apartment in Baltimore, Maryland. Vanasco said her mother began to use the silent treatment whenever she felt frustrated, or hurt, or when she believed Vanasco wasn't spending enough time with her. Her periods of silence would typically last two to three weeks, but one episode during the pandemic lasted six months.

"I can't recall feeling as bad as I felt during that time except when my dad died, when I was 18," she said. "I felt as if I was dead to her."

To read more about Vanasco's story and learn more about the painfulness of the silent treatment, read Alia's full story here.

Experts say the silent treatment is not an effective way to resolve conflict. When it becomes a pattern, it can be abusive. Tero Vesalainen, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Should you add a massage gun to your routine?

In this week's medical column, Dr. Michael Daignault explores whether or not you should add a massage gun to your workout routine. Here's an excerpt of what he had to say:

The #gymtok hashtag on TikTok is ripe with videos extolling the many benefits of using a handheld percussion massage gun after a workout. For those of us who are frequent gym-goers, we are always on the lookout for new hacks to facilitate a faster recovery between training sessions. Some of the purported benefits of percussion therapy include reduction of post-workout muscle soreness, treatment of acute pain and increased flexibility and range of motion. Percussion massage guns have emerged in popularity due to their less expensive, DIY mechanism.

From a personal standpoint, I noticed a reduction in my post-workout muscle soreness when I use my percussion massage gun as part of my nightly wind-down regime. But as an ER doctor, I wanted to know what the science has to say about percussion therapy and what studies exist regarding massage guns and similar treatments. Do they actually work?

The bottom line is that you should take the multiple manufacture-promoted benefits of handheld percussion massage guns with a grain of salt until we have more definitive research. I’m not saying they don’t work – personally I’m a fan and I’ve recommended them to friends and family alike.

Given that handheld massage guns have come down considerably in price due to competition among manufactures, I’d recommend incorporating one in your pre-workout warmup and/or for post-workout muscle soreness to see if it helps.

To read more about what studies on these devices show and tips on how to use them properly, click here.

Do you need a massage gun? Our medical expert weighs in. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

