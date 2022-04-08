New restaurant, bar set to open at First National Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been a work in progress for years, but now Oklahomans are invited to experience one of Oklahoma City’s oldest buildings like they’ve never seen it before.

In 2016, Gary Brooks took on the daunting task of renovating First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

After more than five years, the $230 million project is home to high-end apartments, a hotel, shops, and restaurants.

The Park Avenue structure takes up the entire block and is one of the most recognizable buildings in downtown Oklahoma City.

Now, guests will be able to enjoy two of the cities newest additions.

Tellers and The Great Hall are opening at The National at First National Center on Tuesday, April 12.

Tellers is located amongst the original teller booths, which have been meticulously restored. The area is now a restaurant featuring traditional Italian cuisine.

Organizers say guests can expect house-made pastas, wood oven-baked Neapolitan pizzas, and locally sourced vegetables. The restaurant’s extensive wine list also highlights the diversity of Italy’s wine regions.

The Great Hall offers fresh baked pastries and craft European cocktails.

To make a reservation for opening night, visit Open Table.

