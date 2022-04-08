ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

New restaurant, bar set to open at First National Center

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMx3J_0f3WHtgc00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It has been a work in progress for years, but now Oklahomans are invited to experience one of Oklahoma City’s oldest buildings like they’ve never seen it before.

In 2016, Gary Brooks took on the daunting task of renovating First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma mother to be removed from baby’s birth certificate because she’s not the ‘gestational parent’

After more than five years, the $230 million project is home to high-end apartments, a hotel, shops, and restaurants.

The Park Avenue structure takes up the entire block and is one of the most recognizable buildings in downtown Oklahoma City.

Now, guests will be able to enjoy two of the cities newest additions.

Chilling details released in 2017 cold case of murdered teen as second arrest made

Tellers and The Great Hall are opening at The National at First National Center on Tuesday, April 12.

Tellers is located amongst the original teller booths, which have been meticulously restored. The area is now a restaurant featuring traditional Italian cuisine.

Organizers say guests can expect house-made pastas, wood oven-baked Neapolitan pizzas, and locally sourced vegetables. The restaurant’s extensive wine list also highlights the diversity of Italy’s wine regions.

Oklahoma woman pleads guilty in New York to $43.8 million COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

The Great Hall offers fresh baked pastries and craft European cocktails.

To make a reservation for opening night, visit Open Table.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Restaurants
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
WTAJ

New restaurant opening in Nittany Mall

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —The Nittany Mall is adding a new restaurant next week as Ville Billy’s opens its doors. The restaurant is opening at the Nittany Mall on Monday, March 21, at the former Dino’s Pizza location, near entrance A of the mall. Ville Billy’s will host a variety of food from pizza to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Oklahoma City#Wine List#Open Table#Pastries#Food Drink#Oklahomans#The Great Hall#Italian#Neapolitan#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFOR

KFOR

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy