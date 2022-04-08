ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Brian Kelly pushed for football chef, new facility at Notre Dame before taking LSU coaching job

By Ralph D. Russo
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La. — On the first floor of the LSU Football Operations Center, left of the front desk, is the performance nutrition center.

With high ceilings and a wall of windows brightening the space, the dining hall seats 170 people and serves meals day and night, often including Louisiana staples such as etouffee and gumbo. Players don't need to leave the building for a freshly cooked meal before or after practice.

If you want to know why Brian Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 years spent leading college football's most storied program to become the coach at LSU, the answer in part lies in one of the nicest cafeterias in college sports.

"It's been awesome because you've got incredible facilities, you've got players that want to be great," Kelly told The Associated Press. "I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJs6M_0f3WHoWD00
LSU head coach Brian Kelly Gerald Herbert, AP

Nine weeks after becoming the winningest coach the Fighting Irish have ever had, Kelly, 60 left behind the Golden Dome and Touchdown Jesus for Mike the Tiger and Mardi Gras to chase the one prize that has eluded him: a national championship at the highest level of college football.

Kelly said before he left, he made several requests for additional resources and improvements at Notre Dame.

"I felt like what I was looking for was student-athlete centered. And I was pushing for more for the student-athlete. And I wanted to see that piece. And we didn't seem to be on the same path as to how that was going to get accomplished," Kelly said.

Among the items he was pushing? A chef dedicated to the football program and a new facility to replace the Guglielmino Athletics Complex, which currently houses the football team and does not have a dining hall.

Kelly's request for a new facility was not new: "I mean, and that's something that has been on the books since 2016."

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick declined a request for comment from The Associated Press. He has said publicly that Notre Dame, which has an endowment of some $20 billion, is in need of an upgraded football facility.

"We're trying to nail down what this might look like phased in over time to give us what we need in the facility," he told the South Bend Tribune last year.

The university had approved a new chef for football, a person familiar with the correspondence and conversations among Kelly, his representatives and Notre Dame told the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions were private. But how quickly a new and improved football facility could become a reality at Notre Dame remains unsettled.

And so Kelly, with the Fighting Irish still in contention for a playoff spot, accepted LSU athletic director Scott Woodward's offer of a 10-year, $95 million contract to head south.

"I loved my time at Notre Dame," Kelly said. "We were on different paths and that's fine. I'm fine with that."

This article originally appeared on ND Insider: Brian Kelly pushed for football chef, new facility at Notre Dame before taking LSU coaching job

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Responds To Coach K’s Admission

Coach K recently addressed the rumors that he might unretire and return to Duke for one more season. One of his former stars had some thoughts on that. Appearing on ESPNU Radio yesterday, Coach K made it clear that he’s done with coaching. If he does return it won’t be in that capacity.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#Notre Dame#American Football#College Sports#Lsu#The Associated Press#Ap#Irish#Mardi Gras
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could UNC try to get involved with Texas Tech transfer?

With the 2021-22 season in the books and roster turnover expected for every program in college basketball, UNC now turns to the transfer portal to potentially fill some needs for next season. It is expected that both Caleb Love and Armando Bacot will at the very least go through the NBA Draft process and test their stock. The Tar Heels will definitely be losing Brady Manek from this years roster and there is still a decision to be made for versatile wing Leaky Black — who has the option to use a fifth year under the Covid rules. Also, with the expectation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

New details emerge about Dwayne Haskins’ death

The Ohio State football world, and the football world in general, was rocked this morning when news circulated that Dwayne Haskins had died. He was just 24 years old and had a lot of life left to live. New details have emerged as to how Haskins ultimately was killed. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Program Offers Big 15-Year-Old Recruit

Mason Short has plenty of time before deciding where he wants to go to college, but the 15-year-old is already receiving heavy recruiting interest. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Georgia’s Evans High School announced Thursday morning on Twitter that the Ohio State Buckeyes gave him a scholarship offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

Grambling athletic director, students speak on new volleyball coach’s decision

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Just a day after learning Grambling State University’s new volleyball coach cut the entire team, KSLA spoke with the school’s athletic director. Students who thought their collegiate futures were secured were sent packing, with their scholarships taken away. Athletic Director Trayvean Scott says he supports the decision made by Coach Chelsey Lucas and that it was not made last minute.
GRAMBLING, LA
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy