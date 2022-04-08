Freeze Warning issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, eastern Lincoln, Richmond, Edgefield, west central Aiken, southwestern Saluda and McCormick Counties through 215 PM EDT At 128 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Calhoun Falls to near Lincolnton to 6 miles southeast of Warrenton. Movement was east at 45 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Martinez, Belvedere, Edgefield, Hephzibah, McCormick, Harlem, Glendale, South Augusta, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Mistletoe State Park, Summerville and Augusta Mall. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 172 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 9. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
