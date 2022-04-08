ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Knew He Wanted to Marry Jada While on Date With Ex-Wife

By Fatma Khaled
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"I had a realization I wasn't with the person I was supposed to be with," Will Smith said of his ex-wife Sheree Zampino...

Page Six

‘King Richard’ Williams’ estranged daughter says Will Smith should be stripped of Oscar

The estranged daughter of Richard Williams, whom Will Smith portrayed in the flick “King Richard,” wants the actor to be stripped of his Oscar for slapping Chris Rock during the awards show. “So Will Smith got angry, went overboard and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” Sabrina Williams, 57, told the US Sun.  “I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. At the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaves due to a hair loss condition...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
Oprah
Will Smith
Jada Pinkett
Chris Rock
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of 14-Year-Old Daughter Nahla -- and She's as Tall as Her Mom!

Halle Berry has a tall teenager on her hands! On Wednesday, the Bruised actress shared a rare photograph of her daughter in honor of her 14th birthday. "14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an 'Earth Angel' and I named her Nahla Ariela! Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time,” the 55-year-old star wrote. “Happy Birthday, Nahla boo! ❤️”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Opens Up About Jada’s ‘Entanglement,’ But Says There’s ‘Never’ Been Infidelity In Their Marriage

Well, I’m sure you’re super ready to hear more about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship and not at all tired of it! There may be a more positive way to look at it, though. After they recently seemingly avoided the topic of their very public “entanglement” drama on the red carpet, the King Richard star and award winner has now opened back up about the whole situation to give some clarity, and says there has “never” been infidelity in their marriage, no matter what it may look like to the public. Smith also shared his thoughts on putting a more meaningful spin on the things people like to dwell on in Hollywood.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

After Will Smith Slap Incident, TikTok Of Jada Pinkett Smith Talking About Her Hair And Not ‘Giving Two Craps’ About What People Say Goes Viral

The annual Academy Awards were last weekend, and the conversation surrounding that event has been dizzying in the last few days. This is largely due to the most infamous moment of the night, where Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face on live television. The scuffle came as Smith was defending his wife, and Rock declined to press charges. And after that slap incident, a clip of Jada Pinkett Smith talking about her hair and “not giving two craps” about what people say has gone viral.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
