Mountain View's girls tennis team has depth and a good reason to have higher expectations this season. The Generals top four are close in skill level, making them a tough team to beat. Junior Mya Councill and sophomore Ava Pittington have split time at the No. 1 singles position this season. Senior Charlotte Miller played at No. 1 singles last season and is now playing at No. 3 and senior Amelia Hess is playing at the No. 4 spot. Senior Carly Thomas (No. 5 singles) and Claire Shirkey (No. 6 singles) give the team added depth in their lineup.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO