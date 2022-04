The new-look Phillies start to the season has been exactly what their fanbase had hoped for. On Saturday, new pitcher Kyle Gibson made his debut with 10 punch outs and seven scoreless against the A's while Nick Castellanos hit his first home run of the season in a 4-2 victory. That followed up a 9-5 victory Friday as the offense looked incredibly balanced, with seven of the nine starters driving in runs.

