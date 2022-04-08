ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native American mascot in Dartmouth up for debate April 25

By CAI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heated community debate in Dartmouth over the town’s Native American school mascot will be the focus of the April 25 School Committee meeting following a nonbinding ballot question this week. On Tuesday, voters overwhelmingly supported keeping the “Indians” name and logo, with 77 percent in favor and...

Related
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Honoring Native Americans

It's troubling that the Rock Island City Council is donating the sign with the likeness of Black Hawk to Blackhawk Bank & Trust. Native nations and their members have protested for-profit use of such images for decades. Land O’Lakes, Leinenkugel’s, and Mutual of Omaha have all removed those logos in the last two years. Yet, Blackhawk Bank & Trust continues to use the slogan "Choose the Chief" (against requests from the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities to change it).
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Idaho State Journal

Native American religious, cultural accessories allowed at graduations

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to update the district’s dress code to allow Native American students to wear traditional religious and cultural accessories to graduations. After several people offered favorable public comment on the proposed change during a school board meeting at the district’ main office on Pole Line Road in Pocatello, the board members said they thought the change was necessary. The...
POCATELLO, ID
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Say no to white guilt

I am 100% American. My heritage is a quarter Cuban, a quarter Puerto-Rican, a quarter Irish, an eighth French, and an eight English. All of my ancestors arrived in the United States between 1900 and 1925, except for the English. My English great-grandmother was from Vermont Congregationalist stock, who came...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Fast Company

Top architect: ‘When I was first hired at Harvard, my male counterpart was paid 30% more’

Monica Ponce de León made history in 2007, when she became the first Hispanic architect to win the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award in Architecture. It’s far from the only barrier the Venezuelan American architect has broken in her decades-long career. A leader in using digital fabrication and robotics to enhance her work, Ponce de León was a founding partner of Office dA, then launched her firm MPdL Studio in 2011. She’s drawn to the intersection of public and private spaces, most recently with the Pompano Beach Public Library and Cultural Center. As the dean of Princeton University School of Architecture, Ponce de León has continued to advocate for changes in the architecture profession, including to the licensure process, which has too many obstacles for people of color.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
HOBBIES
CBS Boston

Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination Issue

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Public Schools is canceling its upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two students found hand sanitizer inside their milt cartons. Neither of the students drank the milk, saying it smelled off. Garelick Farms told WBZ-TV it received a complaint about a watery substance found in some milk that it delivered to Boston Public Schools. An inspection report issued Wednesday shows that some younger students reported to a teacher’s assistant that the milk “smelled funny” and that one carton “had a very strong smell of bleach.” The milk cartons had a sell-by date of April 10. Boston Public Schools are now searching for a new milk vendor.
BOSTON, MA
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Senate Passes Plastic Bag Ban

The Rhode Island Senate today passed the Plastic Waste Reduction Act that was introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence). The legislation (2022-S 2446) is designed to reduce the use of plastic bags by retail establishments by offering recyclable bag options and providing penalties for violations.
PROVIDENCE, RI

