Amarillo Police ask for info, aim for child welfare check after Monday incident
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking for the...www.myhighplains.com
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking for the...www.myhighplains.com
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0