ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Police: WWE Hall of Famer involved in fatal car crash in Florida

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTDwa_0f3WEzaf00

WWE Hall of Fame manager Tamara Lynn Sytch, known as Sunny in wrestling, is being investigated in connection to a fatal vehicle crash in Florida, according to the Ormond Beach Observer.

Sytch, 49, was driving a 2012 Mercedes southbound on U.S. 1 around 8:30 p.m. on March 25, according to Ormond Beach Police, when they say she hit a 2013 Kia Sorrento driven by Julian Lasseter, 75, which was stopped at a traffic light.

The impact sent the Kia into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was stopped in front of the Kia at the light, according to a press release,

Lasseter died after the Mercedes hit his car. The passengers in the third car were injured but did not go to the hospital, the report said.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event,” Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said in a written statement. “Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”

Sytch was transported to the hospital, treated and released. According to the report, blood samples were taken from Sytch.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ormond Beach, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Ormond Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Hall Of Fame#Traffic Accident#The Ormond Beach Observer#Ormond Beach Police#Kia#Gmc Yukon#Mercedes#Cox Media Group
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
thesource.com

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Jail

According to several reports, up-and-coming Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed in a drive-by ambush just moments after walking out of jail. He was 20 years old. Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre last week after being arrested for a gun charge(March 16). The Miami Herald reported that Starks was picked up from jail, and not long after, shooters in another vehicle pumped at least 40 shots into the car Starks was driving. Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
MIAMI, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy