What if there were a place to enjoy a non-alcoholic beverage in a fun environment? We live in a society that often focuses on social gatherings around alcohol, whether getting some beers at a brewery, a brunch outing, happy hour or meeting for evening cocktails at a bar. Zilch Market and Bar provides this safe space for non-drinkers with many non-alcoholic offerings. The creators of this pop-up experience, Lissa Eubanks and Savannah Rainey, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about how their new venture can allow the sober to enjoy an evening out without compromise.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO