KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly High School will feature a new athletic director this fall, following the retirement of Kirby Bright. Zach Dong is coming from Pendleton High School in Pendleton, Oregon, where he has spent the past four years as a teacher and head boys basketball coach. He led the Buckaroos to a pair of 5A state playoff appearances and one trip to the state tournament.

KIMBERLY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO