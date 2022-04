Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley Art Center will host a pop-up local arts & crafts show on Saturday, April 9 at the Art Center’s gallery in historic downtown Foley. The event will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and the alley behind the Foley Art Center will be blocked to thru traffic to provide safety to pedestrians. Vendors will be current members with the Foley Art Center, and the inside of the gallery will be open as well to shop from items from more than 100 local artists.

FOLEY, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO