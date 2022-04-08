ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Motorcyclist killed in Sacramento County crash, fire officials say

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist died Friday after a crash with a truck in Sacramento County,...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

1 killed, 1 badly injured in Roseville motorcycle crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash in Roseville. City officials said a motorcycle crashed in the area of Sunrise Avenue and Francis Drive, which is located along Interstate 80. One person died at the scene, officials said. Another person involved in the crash was […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Rosemont, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kcra
KCRA.com

Man arrested in connection with Sacramento shooting has criminal history, court records show

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection withSunday’s deadly mass shooting, the city's police chief confirmed. Dandrae Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police Chief Kathy Lester told KCRA 3’s Ty Steele in an exclusive interview Monday morning.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy