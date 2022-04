When it comes to love stories, nothing is more dramatic than a high school crush. From passing notes in class to awkward school dances, high school can be a total minefield when it comes to dating, and viewers will get to re-experience those euphoric highs and cringey lows in Prime Video’s new dating competition series, Lovestruck High. And to make the show even more iconic, the queen of teen rom-coms herself, Lindsay Lohan, will be on board to oversee all the high school hijinks. Here’s when Lovestruck High will kick off its inaugural semester, and all the other details about the release date, cast, and trailer that fans should know.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO