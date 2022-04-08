ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Chevron, union negotiators to meet over California oil refinery strike

By Erwin Seba
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

HOUSTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Negotiators from Chevron Corp and the United Steelworkers union (USW) are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss a possible end to a strike at the company’s oil refinery in Richmond, California, spokespeople for both sides said.

The talks will be the first face-to-face meeting in nearly two weeks between Chevron and USW Local 12-5. Some 500 workers at the 245,271 barrel-per-day refinery formally began the strike on March 21 after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new labor contract. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Richmond, CA
Richmond, CA
Industry
Richmond, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Oil Company#Union Workers#Chevron Corp#United Steelworkers Union#Usw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
MarketWatch

‘Why are gas prices still high, even after crude-oil prices came down?’ — energy CEOs grilled at House hearing

Executives from major oil companies defended themselves on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on high gasoline prices, as Democratic lawmakers asked pointed questions. Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations, focused on how crude oil prices have dropped from a recent peak but gasoline prices haven’t retreated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy