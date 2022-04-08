ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. soy supplies to fall as exports rise

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as harvest shortfalls in Brazil boosted export demand for U.S. supplies, the government said on Friday.

Ending stocks of U.S. soybeans were forecast to be 260 million bushels on Sept. 1, U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. That was down from 285 million forecast in March. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

