ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A newlywed shared her biggest wedding regrets on TikTok, including hiring photographers who took too many candid shots

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fkh74_0f3WDzYS00
Ida Giancola and Charlie Fritschner got married in October.

Erica Wehr

  • A TikToker shared the three biggest regrets she had about her wedding.
  • Ida Giancola said she wished she'd had a smaller guest list and chosen a different hairstyle.
  • "There's a lot of pressure on brides that everything just needs to be so perfect," she told Insider.

A newlywed shared her biggest wedding regrets on TikTok in the hopes of helping brides-to-be feel less pressured about having the perfect wedding.

Ida Giancola, who goes by @dionysian.girl on TikTok and has over 30,000 followers, posted her wedding advice video on April 1. In the clip, which has amassed over 30,000 views at the time of writing, she discusses why she would've preferred a smaller wedding, a different hairstyle, and hired photographers who took more staged pictures.

@dionysian.girl Wedding advice #bride #weddingadvice #2022bride #weddingdress #advice #marriage ♬ original sound - Ida

"There is this weird myth around weddings where everything is just perfect," Giancola says in the TikTok. "It is so normal to have regrets about your wedding and wish you'd done things differently, as long as that regret isn't the person that you married."

Having hundreds of guests felt 'overwhelming,' Giancola says

Giancola told Insider she and her husband Charlie Fritschner got married in Chicago in October and had over 200 guests in attendance. That number of people did have some perks like "tons of dancing," but it also meant she missed important moments on the day.

"I lost my parents. I didn't see my husband after our first dance," Giancola, 29, said. "I didn't see the dessert spread. I never saw that just because I was caught up with whatever. Never got a drink at the center bar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRFyh_0f3WDzYS00
Ida Giancola said having around 80 guests would've been ideal.

Erica Wehr

Knowing her parents and her family background, Giancola said she anticipated having a big guest list for her wedding early on. "It just was going to snowball," she said.

And while she loved her wedding reception at the Drake Hotel in Chicago, the massive ballroom felt very easy to get lost in, she added. A friend told her she felt like "a doll in a dollhouse," she said.

Her hair extensions weren't worth a sore neck

Next up on Giancola's list of wedding regrets was choosing a wedding hairstyle that looked good in photos, but ended up causing neck pain.

She brought a picture of Brigitte Bardot to her wedding hairstylist, and was told she needed clip-in extensions and a sock bun to make it work, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zbd7_0f3WDzYS00
Ida Giancola opted for a Brigitte Bardot-inspired hairstyle.

Erica Wehr

The result was a super-heavy look, and while adrenaline kept her feeling the strain during the day, she ended up having difficulty moving her neck in the evening, she added.

"My neck was sore for a week after all the way down to my shoulders," Giancola said.

Giancola thought there were too many candid photos

The biggest wedding regret Giancola had was her choice of wedding photographer, she said.

"When I got the wedding photos back, I was crying," she said, because there were far too many "unflattering" in-the-moment shots of her and the guests.

Giancola also said she only had one proper bridal portrait, which was "really upsetting."

"I know you want to capture emotions but it was totally unflattering angles of my face," she said. "A good photographer should be able to spot those moments and then know when to interject if you don't think you got the shot in a flattering way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171Rme_0f3WDzYS00
The couple on their wedding day.

Erica Wehr

When looking for a photographer, Giancola said couples should ask to look over weddings they'd recently shot because they tend to only showcase their best work on their websites.

"You're not seeing where's the bride with her dad or where's the bride and her sister or where's the family shots," she said.

Ultimately, by sharing her wedding regrets, Giancola said she hopes to help brides-to-be take at least some of the pressure off their big day.

"A lot of girls think that their wedding is proving who they are to the world, " she said. "But you're more than your wedding day."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mocks Polygamy While Rocking New Braided Hair After Leaving The Lifestyle Behind With Kody Brown Divorce

Christine Brown has thrown shade at her former polygamist lifestyle. On Wednesday, March 23, the Sister Wives star, 49, took to her Instagram stories to show off her new french braided hairstyle while poking fun at her past way of life. Article continues below advertisement. "Car confessions!," Christine yelled to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigitte Bardot
The US Sun

Inside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ honeymoon after lavish wedding as newlyweds flew on private jet & shared champagne

NEWLYWEDS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are officially heading on their honeymoon just days after tying the knot. Chiefs quarterback Mahomes was spotted boarding a private plane with his new bride heading off to an unknown destination. Matthew’s Instagram story has videos of the happy couple clinking champagne glasses as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newlywed#Wedding Photographer#Wedding Reception#Dionysian
SheKnows

Christina Haack Is Now Mrs. Christina Hall! Inside Her Name Change & Secret Wedding

Click here to read the full article. If there was one thing Christina Haack was going to do differently when she met realtor Joshua Hall, it was to keep her relationship private. She has done exactly that and surprised her followers with her engagement and now, her wedding. Haack is now officially Christina Hall, according to her Instagram page. The wedding didn’t happen over the weekend, though, it occurred “sometime over the last 6 months,” according to TMZ sources. It wasn’t an insider that tipped the media outlet off — it was her real estate license that had her new married...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian says her older children North, eight, and Saint, six, 'know what's going on' in her divorce from Kanye West: 'I'm really open'

Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she has revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
OK! Magazine

Tarek El Moussa Basks In The Sun With Wife Heather Rae Young While On Vacation In Mexico After The Cancelation Of He & Ex-Wife Christina Haack’s Show 'Flip Or Flop'

Tarek El Moussa has not been taking the cancellation of his hit show too hard. The real estate investor, 40, took some time to lay out and relax in Mexico over the weekend with his wife Heather Rae Young after it was revealed that his years-long renovation show Flip Or Flop — that he starred on alongside ex-wife Christina Haack — was coming to an end after ten years.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The Bachelor's Tara Pavlovic reveals she's expecting her second child with husband Nick Shepherdson - and confirms she caught Covid the same day she learned she was pregnant

The Bachelor's Tara Pavlovic has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Nick Shepherdson. The reality star, 31, confirmed the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, where she also revealed she had tested positive to Covid-19 at the same time she discovered she was pregnant. 'Flash back to 8...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

353K+
Followers
25K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy