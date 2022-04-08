ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, IA

Derek Wiesskopf's Recruiting Stock Rising

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1M93_0f3WDtG600

Williamsburg Sophomore Nets Nebraska, Wisconsin Offers; Visits Iowa Monday

Derek Weisskopf isn't taking anything for granted. He really doesn't have time.

The Class of 2024 multi-sport athlete from Williamsburg (IA) High stands out in football, basketball and track. A lot of work goes into performing well in all three activities .

As he result, he remains focused on improvement instead of being wrapped up in his rising football recruitment. Still, he appreciates the opportunities that continues driving him.

"The recruiting process is going great," the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder told HN. "There are a lot of new things I am learning about many programs. I am so blessed to be talking to so many coaches and getting offers at this age."

Wisconsin and Nebraska recently offered the sophomore scholarships. He visited Iowa for a junior day last month and was expected to be back on campus Monday.

"On Monday, I am hoping to see a great, physical practice. Also, I will be sitting in on some meetings with the linebackers. I will also want to sit down and talk to the players about their experience there," Weisskopf said.

All three Big Ten West programs see Weisskopf lining up on the second level of their defenses.

"Nebraska is looking at me to play (inside) linebacker, but if I was to grow a couple more inches they would move me to outside linebacker. They like me because of how athletic I am and how I moved when I played receiver last year," he said.

"Wisconsin would want me playing outside linebacker. They like me because of how athletic I am, the instincts that I have and how I move in space."

Weisskopf appreciates the honesty and vision for his future being shared by college coaching staffs. He's bonding with all of them.

"My relationship with (Iowa linebacker) coach (Seth) Wallace is great. We have been talking about once every week for the last month. The Hawkeyes are a great team and have an awesome atmosphere," he said.

Despite living 30 miles west of Iowa City, Weisskopf doesn't favor the Hawkeyes.

"I didn't grow up an Iowa fan. I'm an Iowa state fan, but I do cheer for the Hawkeyes a lot," he said.

Williamsburg utilized Weisskopf's broad skill set on both sides of the ball last season. He threw 14 passes, carried the ball 11 times and caught 23 passes for 372 yards and five touchdowns. As a safety, he led the Raiders with 80 tackles (67.0 solo, 1.5 for loss) and intercepted three passes. He also returned kicks and punted.

He paced the basketball team in scoring (15.3 PPG) and rebounding (6.6 RPG) this winter, shooting 55.6 percent from the field, including 42.4 on three-pointers. He's stood out with Martin Brothers AAU program in that sport as well.

Weisskopf qualified for Drake Relays at the end of this month after popping a leap of 6-9 in the high jump . The Blue Standard to qualify was 6-6. His is the best mark in the state to date this season.

You can watch his sophomore football highlights HERE . His sophomore basketball highlights are HERE .

247 Sports ranks Weisskopf as a three-star football recruit and the No. 3 player overall in Iowa for '24. He's also hearing from Iowa State and Notre Dame.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Ohio State Football Program Offers Big 15-Year-Old Recruit

Mason Short has plenty of time before deciding where he wants to go to college, but the 15-year-old is already receiving heavy recruiting interest. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Georgia’s Evans High School announced Thursday morning on Twitter that the Ohio State Buckeyes gave him a scholarship offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, IA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
City
Williamsburg, IA
State
Nebraska State
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
AM 1390 KRFO

One of The Most Famous Houses in The World is in Iowa

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
ELDON, IA
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Recruiting#247 Sports#Raiders#Wisconsin Offers#Visits Iowa#Hn
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Iowa

This week Forbes released their annual report of all the billionaires in the world. There are currently 2,688 billionaires around the world. Of those, only one lives in the great state of Iowa.So let's take a look at the Iowa billionaire.
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Appear To Be Growing Frustrated With Coach Cal

John Calipari has experienced the highs of coaching an elite college basketball program. Right now though, Coach Cal is going through a bit of a rough patch. Kentucky finished the 2021-22 season with a respectable 26-8 record, but losing to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s nearly erases all of that hard work. And to make matters worse, the program is losing former four-star recruit Bryce Hopkins to the transfer portal.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

Why is it always so windy in Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — “It would actually be nice outside if it weren’t for this wind!” How many times have you said, heard, or thought of that exact statement? If it’s March or April, then probably quite a bit. As soon as we leave the single-digit temperatures behind and the snow melts away, the wind […]
DES MOINES, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
505
Followers
467
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy