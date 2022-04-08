ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Here Why Did BioCryst Stopped Enrollment In BCX9930 Studies In Rare Blood Disorder

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX has paused enrollment in clinical trials with BCX9930 as the Company investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients. The Company will not enroll new patients in the REDEEM-1, REDEEM-2, or RENEW clinical trials...

