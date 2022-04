FERRUM — These days, family is the first thing people ask Roman Bohdan about. “Is my family safe? That’s, in most cases, the first question,” Bohdan said. Bohdan is an assistant professor of business at Ferrum College. He has lived in the U.S. since 2014, but comes from Lviv in western Ukraine, a county currently being invaded by its eastern neighbor, Russia. Russian forces haven’t reached Lviv yet, but Bohdan said he has been making daily calls to his mother, who still lives there.

FERRUM, VA ・ 25 DAYS AGO