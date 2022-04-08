ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyra Therapeutics Stock Surges On Equity Raise Of $100M

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lyra Therapeutics Inc LYRA has announced a private placement of approximately $100.5 million. The Company has offered 18.8 million common shares at $4.22 per share and...

