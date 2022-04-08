ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma mother to be removed from baby’s birth certificate because she’s not the ‘gestational parent’

By Ali Meyer, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A birth certificate battle is brewing in the courthouse in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma.

It started as a divorce between two parents: the mother who carried and delivered the baby and the non-gestational parent.

Kris Williams and Rebekah Wilson got married in the summer of 2019. Later that year, they had a son.

Wilson carried the child, conceived through artificial insemination. Williams cut the umbilical cord. They named their son for a beloved family member on Williams’ side of the family.

“I thought it was a dream come true. It was special,” said Williams.

In Oklahoma, same sex marriage is legal. Williams and Wilson have the same rights as every married couple.

Their names are both on the baby’s birth certificate as mother and mother.

Kris Williams. (KFOR)

“It’s pretty simple,” said attorney Robyn Hoplins. “That’s black and white, and so I’m not sure why we are getting caught up in the gray.”

The gray is an ugly divorce making its way through district court.

Earlier this year, Wilson asked the court to remove Williams from the birth certificate.

Judge Lynne McGuire ruled Williams “failed to pursue a legal remedy to establish parental rights.”

Even though Williams was on the baby’s birth certificate, the judge ruled she should have adopted her own child.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Hopkins. “It’s not a question about what the divorce is. This isn’t about the divorce case at all. We’re not talking about assets. We’re not talking about marital property, separate property. We’re talking about the custody of a child that was born of that marriage.”

Williams hasn’t seen her son in 19 weeks.

“I want people to know that that it’s not just the LGBTQ community that’s vulnerable in this,” Williams said. “We have other families who can’t have biological children and use donors as a means to to have families. I think it’s horrible that we have to take an extra step in order to solidify our space for us to be legally connected to our children.”

Wilson filed a Victim Protection Order against Williams late last year. She was in court Thursday and refused to answer any questions about why she filed to have her estranged wife removed.

Both sides were be back in court Friday in front of Judge Lynne McGuire, on a motion to reconsider her original finding.

KFOR tried to speak to Wilson’s attorney, Seth Von Tunglen, who was in court Thursday with his client. Von Tunglen said his court filings speak for themselves.

Times Daily

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
Rebekah Wilson
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville News Hub

Young mother claims she didn’t have any symptoms and got the surprise of her life when she went to hospital with stomach cramps and found out she was in labour

Young mother claims she didn’t have any pregnancy symptoms and got the surprise of her life when she went to hospital with stomach cramps and found out she was in labour. The pregnant mother, who was totally unaware she was pregnant, gave birth to a baby girl via emergency C-section at 35 weeks. “I had no idea that I was pregnant. I didn’t experience any symptoms and I didn’t gain any weight. No one saw this coming. The pain started off with slight stomach cramps.” the 22-year-old mother said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept Unborn Grandchild is a Girl

In some cultures, and throughout history, boys are preferred over girls. Whether it's for status reasons, carrying on family names, or cultural reasons. For example, due to the one-child law in China, it wasn't uncommon for newborn girls to be abandoned so that families could try again for a boy instead.
