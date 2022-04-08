ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Hocking River identified

By Jessica Patterson
WKBN
HOCKING COUNTY/ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities say a body found in the Hocking River near the Athens-Hocking County line has been identified.

The man’s body was found at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 by kayakers. Agencies from both counties responded.

On Thursday, April 7, the Athens County Coroner told law enforcement the body had been positively identified as Derek Johnson, 39, of Nelsonville.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 25, 2022 and had last been seen near his home on Laurel Run Road in Hocking County.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

