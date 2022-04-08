Janssen Partner Genmab Loses Arbitration Over Darzalex Royalties

Pfizer Inc. PFE, +4.53% said Thursday it has agreed to acquire ReViral Ltd., a privately held clinical-stage biotech focused on developing antiviral therapeutics that target respiratory synctial virus, or RSV. "RSV is a respiratory pathogen, which can lead to severe and life-threatening lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in high-risk populations, including young infants, immunocompromised individuals, and older adults," the company said in a statement. It causes about 64 million infections every year and leads to about 160,000 deaths globally. There are currently only limited treatment options for the illness. Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer will pay up to $525 million, including upfront and milestone payments upon reaching certain goals. Pfizer expects the annual revenue for ReVirals' programs could be worth more than $1.5 billion a year. The company has regulatory fast track designation for one product candidate called sisunatovir , which is currently in Phase 1 development. Pfizer shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 47% in the last 12 months, while the S&P) 500.

