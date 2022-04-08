ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janssen Partner Genmab Loses Arbitration Over Darzalex Royalties

By Vandana Singh
 1 day ago
Johnson & Johnson's JNJ Janssen has won an arbitration against Genmab A/S GMAB on two matters related to their licensing pact for multiple myeloma drug Darzalex (daratumumab). The first issue around daratumumab arose because Janssen announced a deal with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:...

