Howland football standout headed to college level

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Grant Myers will continue his academic and athletic career at John Carroll University. Meyers will join the Blue Streaks football program next fall.

Myers is a 6’3″, 260-pound lineman for the Tigers. He is a three-year letter winner and a 2nd Team All-Conference selection last season.

“Grant Myers is the true definition of an All-American kid,” said Howland football head coach Steve Boyle. “He has been a tremendous leader and competitor in the classroom and on the field. His standard of work ethic is something that we wish we could bottle up and sell. John Carroll is truly blessed to have Grant joining their program. He will without a doubt be a catalyst for the Blue Streaks!”

John Carroll is a Division III football program that competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference. The Blue Streaks were (7-3) overall last season, and (7-2) in conference play.

