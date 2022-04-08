ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula E Rounds 4 and 5: How to watch, time, date, streaming info for Italy event

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormula E is headed to Rome on Saturday for rounds 4 and 5 of the 2022 season. Two racing events are scheduled to take place on April 9 and April 10 in Italy. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the first race live on Saturday, April...

