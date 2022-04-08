ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Votto deletes bizarre Doja Cat TikTok following backlash

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 1 day ago

Joey Votto is a new entrant to social media, and he’s already learning what it’s like to embody the meme of Grandpa Simpson entering and exiting the burlesque club when he sees Bart.

Earlier this week, the Reds’ first baseman posted a TikTok video in which he dressed up in Ron Weasley costume and dueted a dance from Doja Cat, who herself was wearing a Harry Potter-inspired outfit.

The interpretation of Votto’s TikTok is in the eye of beholder. Some people thought it was funny or harmless, while others thought it was cringe.

Joey Votto deleted a TikTok video dancing like Doja Cat after people made fun of it.

“Trying to get traded. Do you blame him?” tweeted former MLBer and current NESN Red Sox analyst Will Middlebrooks.

Apparently, the negative feedback made more of an impact on Votto than those who were praising the Doja Cat dance, as he deleted the video from his TikTok shortly after.

Votto, 38, is in his 16th MLB season, all of which have been played with the Reds. He is a career .302 hitter with 331 career home runs and a .936 OPS.

Doja Cat at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat, 26, is a singer and rapper whose song “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, just won Best Pop Duo Performance at the Grammy Awards this past week.

