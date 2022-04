NEW YORK - Police have made an arrest after a group of suspects were caught on video violently robbing a 76-year-old woman in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. Police say they arrested a 13-year-old girl in the case. So far, there's no word of additional arrests, although surveillance video shows three suspects surrounded the victim at her apartment door near Roberts and Hobart Avenues just after midnight Sunday in Pelham Bay. The woman tried to hold the door closed, but the suspects got into the lobby. Police said they grabbed her purse, pulled her hair and swung her around, causing her...

BRONX, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO