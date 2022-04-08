ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins vs. Mariners prediction: Bet, bet, bet on the home team

By Nick Martin, Action Network
 1 day ago

Two clubs with lots of optimism entering the 2021-22 season get together Friday at Target Field when the Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners.

Reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray makes his Mariners debut against 25-year-old rookie Joe Ryan, who has been tabbed as the Twins’ Opening Day starter after a solid camp and spring.

This pitching matchup is closer than most are likely expecting, and I project less of an edge for Ray and the Mariners than it would seem on paper.

The Twins’ bullpen was a mess last season, but they added some pieces there, and with it being Opening Day, having a rested and healthy unit should be a benefit behind their young hurler. It’s hard to imagine Ryan turns the Seattle lineup over more than twice, so it’s helpful to believe the Twins can piece together a handful of outs behind him.

Robbie Ray

A composite average of the main models I study project the Twins at 82.8 wins this season, while Seattle projects at 80.0, with an area of strength in comparison for the Twins being run production.

I believe we have an edge backing the Twins even as slight favorites, and would bet them to -120.

The play: Twins (-108).

