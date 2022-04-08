ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This mind-bending optical illusion makes you feel like you’re hallucinating

By Olivia Burke , The Sun
 1 day ago

This mind-bending optical illusion promises what it’s like to hallucinate – so buckle up for an unbelievable trip.

The crazy clip left viewers baffled after managing to alter their perception of their surroundings in just over a minute.

It promises to provide a “full visual hallucination” and turns your world into a warped wonderland – but don’t worry, it wears off quickly.

But be warned, its not for the faint-hearted and is best to complete when sitting down.

For those who enjoy having a peek through the looking glass, all you have to do is watch the weird video while staring at the screen.

The only rule is you cannot look away until the screen turns black.

Viewers are met by a red and white striped screen, which appears to be moving, with an olive green circle in the middle.

The optical illusion, which lasts for around 1 minute and 15 seconds, simply requires you to concentrate on the screen.

After remaining entranced, illusion enthusiasts are treated to a trip – and experience a brief “hallucination”.

Brainteaser fans couldn’t believe their eyes after looking up and seeing the room around them appear to “dance”.

The amazing trick works because the communication between your eyes and brain gets mixed up when watching the confusing video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KO3uz_0f3WARuv00
Mind-bending optical illusion promises to show what it’s like to hallucinate.

The information your eyes gather, for some reason, doesn’t make it to your brain straight away.

This results in viewers seeing things move that are actually still.

The extraordinary clip was shared by content creator and optical admirer DrDIYhax.

The YouTuber regularly shares wacky vids with his subscribers to freak out fans of mind tricks.

Flabbergasted fans of his work were left astonished by the effects of the illusion, dubbing it “cool” in the comments.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

IN THIS ARTICLE
