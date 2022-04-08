ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 best outdoor pizza ovens of 2022 for backyard entertaining

By Victoria Giardina
 1 day ago
New York Post Composite

When the warm weather approaches, there’s nothing better than whipping out your outdoor patio furniture, outdoor fire pits, pool floats and, for ultimate entertaining, an outdoor pizza oven.

Of course, pizza isn’t meant for takeout anymore. With one of these stellar home appliances, you can make fresh Margherita and flatbreads for your next BBQ bash (in tandem with getting to work on your favorite grill).

We have some go-to outdoor pizza ovens for you to snag from Amazon, Ooni and Solo Stove, though we have a few others on our list we deem investment-worthy.

Ahead, find the best outdoor pizza ovens of 2022. Much like our favorite air fryers and cookware, we adore these options.

1. Big Horn Outdoor Pizza Oven, $200, original price: $270

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFFHr_0f3WAP9T00
Amazon

An Amazon Choice product, Big Horn’s Outdoor Pizza Oven is constructed with high-quality stainless steel, is wonderful for Neapolitan-style pizza (thanks to its ability to reach up to 860 degrees Fahrenheit and is lightweight for moving around your yard. For just $200 right now, it’s a total steal.

2. Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven, $349

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHezq_0f3WAP9T00
Ooni

With much talk about pizza ovens lately, it’s inevitable for Ooni’s Fyra to be included. The star of the show is specially designed with consistent high-heat abilities, while also being low maintenance. Plus, it reaches 950 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes — making stone-baked pizzas in as little as 60 seconds (yeah, it’s pretty awesome).

3. Pi Pizza Oven, $470, original price: $625

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfiTQ_0f3WAP9T00
Solo Stove

Meet Solo Stove’s new appliance: the Pi Pizza Oven. This much-talked-about essential is available for pre-order and is expected to ship on June 6, which is the perfect time for outdoor BBQs. Plus, it’s a two-in-one product: use the included wood-burning assembly or add propane with the gas burner.

4. Pizzello 4-in-1 Outdoor Pizza Oven, $100, original price: $110

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQTaH_0f3WAP9T00
Amazon

We adore Pizzello’s Outdoor Pizza Oven for many reasons, namely for its relatively affordable price point. But, it has a two-tier removable design that can be used as a standalone fire pit, BBQ grill or pizza baking oven. Its top handle makes it more convenient for your backyard assembly, too.

5. Geras Outdoor Pizza Oven, $180

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udylX_0f3WAP9T00
Amazon

For smaller spaces, consider Geras’ Outdoor Pizza Oven. For less than $200, it doesn’t take up much space in your yard, either. Simply place it atop your outdoor grill and bake homemade pizza while relaxing by the pool (or, your inflatable hot tub).

6. Danrelax Outdoor Pizza Oven with Waterproof Cover, $220, original price: $265

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rP4d_0f3WAP9T00
Walmart

For the ultra-pizza maker, Danrelax has a fabulous Outdoor Pizza Oven with storage for wood at the bottom (which doubles as a fine decor accent) and a waterproof cover, ensuring the appliance doesn’t rust. This model is domed front-to-back and side-to-side, making it an all-around trusty backyard essential that’s incredible for entertaining.

7. RoccBox Gozney Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven, $499

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uG4zm_0f3WAP9T00
Amazon

This premium, portable outdoor pizza oven from RoccBox is a splurge, though a good one at that. For one, it has a built-in thermometer to ensure your flatbreads don’t burn and offers the convenience of gas and wood-burning options. Its outer silicone skin makes it kid-safe, too, reducing the chance of skin burns.

8. Vevor Wood-Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven, $206

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAIDj_0f3WAP9T00
Amazon

Doesn’t Vevor’s Wood-Fire Outdoor Pizza Oven have the look of your favorite pizzeria? For the price, it’s a lovely addition to any home space, heating up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, impressively. It’s also easy to use, easy to clean and easy to transport (huge wins in our book).

